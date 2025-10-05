Richard Masters says PSR changes are “coming up” – with Sunderland among clubs who could be impacted...

A decision on whether to replace the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) with an alternative model is “coming up”, chief executive Richard Masters has confirmed.

The current PSR framework, introduced fully in 2016, caps permitted losses at £105million across a three-year reporting period. While designed to prevent financial mismanagement, the system has faced growing criticism from top-flight clubs who feel it restricts ambition and outside investment. BBC Sport reports that any changes are likely to be discussed at a Premier League meeting in November.

Earlier this year, clubs voted to keep PSR in place for the current campaign, although the league has already adopted a “shadow” system known as squad cost ratio (SCR). This model mirrors UEFA’s approach, linking spending to revenue by limiting outlay on wages, transfers and agent fees. UEFA enforces a 70% limit, with nine English clubs already compliant through European competition. Both Chelsea and Aston Villa were fined by UEFA in July for breaching the rules.

Speaking at the Leaders sports conference in London, Masters explained: “We are talking to our clubs about an alternative system. That's not to say we don't think the PSR system works. It's about closer alignment with European regulation, which is squad cost ratio, which is a revenue test.

He continued: “In UEFA, it's now set at 70%. Our system will be 85% because we always want our clubs to have the ability to invest. The Premier League has been built on the back of investment in which international capital flows [are] coming in. We don't want that to be stifled off.”

For Sunderland and their rivals, any shift away from PSR could have major implications. The Black Cats have spent heavily since returning to the top flight, combining major signings with a strategy to develop younger players. A move to SCR would make growing revenues through matchday, commercial and broadcast income even more vital in order to maintain spending power in future transfer windows.

Sunderland’s record-breaking summer spend explained – and why it doesn’t break PSR

Sunderland’s first summer back in the Premier League brought an extraordinary level of ambition in the transfer market, unlike anything fans on Wearside had seen for years. Big names arrived, huge sums were committed, and the club signalled it was ready to compete at the highest level.

But how exactly did the Black Cats manage to pull off such a bold recruitment drive, and what does it mean for the club’s finances going forward? Headline numbers matter, but the real story is told in Sunderland’s net spend. Over the summer window, around £150million was committed to incoming transfers, potentially rising to £180million with add-ons. Against that, the club cashed in on three major assets: Jack Clarke’s £15million move to Ipswich Town, Tommy Watson’s £11million switch to Brighton, and Jobe Bellingham’s £30million-plus transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

Once those sales are factored in, Sunderland’s net outlay stands closer to £100million. Still a huge number, but not reckless when set against the guaranteed £200million Sunderland will collect in broadcast and parachute revenues over the next three years, even in the event of relegation.

Profit and Sustainability Rules cap permitted losses at £105million over three years – though for promoted sides like Sunderland, the figure is £61million. That limit covers 2023/24, 2024/25 and the current season. On the surface, Sunderland’s spending spree might look risky. But dig deeper, and it becomes clear why PSR has not been an issue.

The club’s 2023-24 accounts showed an £8.1million loss, relatively modest by Championship standards. In 2024/25, the books will be bolstered by the Clarke, Watson and Bellingham sales, with Watson’s move particularly lucrative given he was an academy product. Because Clarke and Bellingham were originally signed for relatively small fees, their departures count as major profit.

Yes, Sunderland did invest that year in players like Wilson Isidor and Milan Aleksić, but the income comfortably outweighed the outgoings. Even factoring in promotion bonuses, Sunderland’s financial picture in their first Premier League accounts is expected to be very healthy.

Another key factor was Sunderland’s modest wage bill. Their Championship salary spend ranked just ninth in the division, meaning the club was not carrying the kind of long, expensive Premier League contracts that often weigh down promoted clubs. That allowed Sunderland to build a squad almost from scratch rather than having to shift unwanted players first. While the board came in for criticism at times for not gambling on more experienced second-tier players, that restraint has now paid off, leaving Sunderland lean, agile and able to invest aggressively in the top flight.

Finally, Sunderland’s summer spree does not show up as an immediate £150million hole in the accounts. Transfer fees are amortised – spread over the length of a contract. So a £20million signing on a five-year deal is recorded as £4million per year. When combined with the extra Premier League TV money, Sunderland’s PSR position remains comfortable.

In short, Sunderland’s summer was eye-catching, ambitious and expensive – but far from reckless. The foundations laid in recent years, combined with smart sales and a leaner structure, allowed them to go big when it mattered most.