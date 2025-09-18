New measures to further combat time-wasting are being considered - with Sunderland and their top flight rivals potentially impacted.

Football clubs could be facing a crackdown on time-wasting from throw-ins and corners, according to the latest revelations.

The possible change comes following the success of the new ‘eight-second rule’ for goalkeepers since the start of this season, with referees counting down the final five seconds on their hand before the ball must be released. The rule was trialled in various competitions last season - including Premier League 2 - and then introduced at the start of this campaign, proving a popular addition to the Premier League rulebook so far.

Premier League clubs could be facing further time-wasting scrutiny

Stadium of Light, Sunderland. | Getty Images

And now, according to the PA news agency, throw-ins and corners are next in line for possible reform. Stats Perform data from the first 40 games of the current Premier League season shows the ball was in play for an average of just 54 minutes and 21 seconds, which is down 133 seconds on 2024/25, despite the new regulations for goalkeepers.

“Throw-ins and corners could be subject to time limits in future as part of a further clampdown on time-wasting,” PA report.

“Consideration is set to be given to whether countdowns could be trialled for other restarts after early positivity surrounding the introduction of the new eight-second rule for goalkeepers since the start of this season. “Senior figures within football have told the PA news agency that time limits could be the direction of travel in an effort to increase effective playing time and improve the fan experience.”

Sunderland face set-piece uncertainty

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris | Getty Images

PA suggest that the decreased in-play time in the Premier League this season could be due to a higher volume of long throws, which require more preparation time from the attacking team, who will often send centre-backs forward into the opposition box - as is also the case from corners.

According to Whoscored, five chances have been directly created from throw-ins this season, including one by Sunderland. The Black Cats - who sit seventh in the Premier League with seven points from four games - are also responsible for four of the 72 chances created from corners in 2025/26, and are one of 12 teams to have already registered a set-piece goal.

“Any trials of time limits would have to bear in mind the time genuinely needed for a team to reset and still provide the option of teams bringing players forward for a long throw,” PA added. “Football’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), will hold its next annual general meeting in Wales in February.”

With the next meeting not due until February, further rule changes remain a relatively distant prospect, with a trial period required to test out potential adjustments before they’re introduced at the start of a campaign.