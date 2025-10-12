Régis Le Bris has some major decisions to weigh up this week as Sunderland prepare to face Wolves
Here, we make an early prediction as to what the squad might look like as the Black Cats look to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
1. GK - Robin Roefs
Impressed again despite defeat at Man Utd and is quite simply one of the first names on the teamsheet right now. | Getty Images
2. RB - Trai Hume
Lutsharel Geertruida's strong performances from the bench in recent weeks show competition for places is growing but Le Bris values consistency in his defence in particular and with Hume a key part of the early season success, he appears likely to continue for now. | Photo by Chris Fryatt.
3. CB - Nordi Mukiele
There is a strong case for bringing Dan Ballard back into the XI for this game but you just wonder whether being back on home turf, Le Bris will be reluctant to change formation or break up the impressive Mukiele-Alderete partnership. Mukiele's place is certain either way - he has been exceptional. | Nordi Mukiele by Chris Fryatt.
4. CB - Omar Alderete
Alderete has settled into Premier League football with real ease and hard to imagine he won't continue for this one. | AFP via Getty Images