Two changes: Our early prediction for Régis Le Bris's Sunderland XI and bench to face Wolves

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 12th Oct 2025, 07:00 BST

Sunderland are hoping to get back to winning ways when they face Wolves at the Stadium of Light

Régis Le Bris has some major decisions to weigh up this week as Sunderland prepare to face Wolves

Here, we make an early prediction as to what the squad might look like as the Black Cats look to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Impressed again despite defeat at Man Utd and is quite simply one of the first names on the teamsheet right now.

1. GK - Robin Roefs

Lutsharel Geertruida's strong performances from the bench in recent weeks show competition for places is growing but Le Bris values consistency in his defence in particular and with Hume a key part of the early season success, he appears likely to continue for now.

2. RB - Trai Hume

There is a strong case for bringing Dan Ballard back into the XI for this game but you just wonder whether being back on home turf, Le Bris will be reluctant to change formation or break up the impressive Mukiele-Alderete partnership. Mukiele's place is certain either way - he has been exceptional.

3. CB - Nordi Mukiele

Alderete has settled into Premier League football with real ease and hard to imagine he won't continue for this one.

4. CB - Omar Alderete

