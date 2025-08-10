Régis Le Bris's Sunderland XI to face Rayo Vallecano in pre-season friendly predicted

Sunderland welcome La Liga opposition to the Stadium of Light on Sunday

Sunderland conclude their pre-season campaign with the visit of Rayo Vallecano to the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

After naming a strong side against Augsburg on Saturday, we’re expecting a blend of youngsters and more established senior players to feature here as Regis Le Bris rotates his team to top up match fitness ahead of the new season. Here’s what we think the XI could look like..

Anthony Patterson will be hoping to get some minutes here to prove his fitness but having not featured since the opening game of pre-season, Moore seems the more likely to start in goal.

1. GK - Simon Moore

Anthony Patterson will be hoping to get some minutes here to prove his fitness but having not featured since the opening game of pre-season, Moore seems the more likely to start in goal.

Should get a chance to impress in his strongest position here after Hume featured against Augsburg on Saturday.

2. RB - Niall Huggins

Should get a chance to impress in his strongest position here after Hume featured against Augsburg on Saturday.

Triantis has missed the last few games with a minor injury but if he's fit he'll get a chance to play here. Sunderland and the defender are still weighing up their options ahead of the new campaign.

3. CB - Nectar Triantis

Triantis has missed the last few games with a minor injury but if he's fit he'll get a chance to play here. Sunderland and the defender are still weighing up their options ahead of the new campaign.

Like Triantis, Johnson has been missing recently with a minor injury but will likely start if he's fit. Was very impressive in a young team during the Portugal trip.

4. CB - Zak Johnson

Like Triantis, Johnson has been missing recently with a minor injury but will likely start if he's fit. Was very impressive in a young team during the Portugal trip.

