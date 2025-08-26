Régis Le Bris's Sunderland XI and bench to face Huddersfield Town predicted

Sunderland are back in action on Tuesday night when they welcome Huddersfield Town to the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats are looking to progress to the third round of the Carabao Cup but a number of changes are expected to help boost the match fitness of those who haven’t had much action across the opening two weekends of the season. Here’s what we think Le Bris might go with...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Robin Roefs has established himself as number one for the time being and so this will be an important game for the goalkeeper to stay match fit as he waits for a league opportunity. | Getty Images
2. Niall Huggins - RB
It's possible that Trai Hume could stay in the side if Le Bris wants to get a bit of a balance in terms of having some match sharp players in the XI, but Huggins looks the most likely to come in for some valuable minutes. Photo: Joe Giddens
3. CB - Nordi Mukiele
Mukiele is fit to play and with Dan Ballard potentially facing a spell on the sidelines, this looks like the perfect opportunity to get the experienced defender straight into the XI. | Getty Images for Qatar Airways
4. CB - Omar Alderete
A strong chance that Jenson Seelt starts but this could be a chance for Alderete to get more minutes after a slightly disrupted pre season. | Sunderland's Omar Alderete. Photo by Chris Fryatt.