The latest Sunderland AFC headlines ahead of Everton clash

One change: Régis Le Bris's Sunderland XI and bench to face Everton predicted following injury boost

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 1st Nov 2025, 13:00 GMT

Sunderland are looking to build on their fine start to the season against Everton on Monday night

Régis Le Bris has some big decisions to make as Sunderland look to continue their strong home form against Everton.

Here, we predict what his starting XI and bench for the Monday Night Football game might look like...

Continues to impress and is quite simply one of the first names on the teamsheet right now.

1. GK - Robin Roefs

Continues to impress and is quite simply one of the first names on the teamsheet right now. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A strong performance last weekend, possibly his most impressive yet at the level, means he will surely keep his place despite fierce competition for places in defence.

2. RB - Trai Hume

A strong performance last weekend, possibly his most impressive yet at the level, means he will surely keep his place despite fierce competition for places in defence. | Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Photo Sales
Mukiele has made himself indispensable with a series of superb performances - as well as that mighty long throw.

3. CB - Nordi Mukiele

Mukiele has made himself indispensable with a series of superb performances - as well as that mighty long throw. | Nordi Mukiele by Chris Fryatt.

Photo Sales
Deservedly recalled to the starting XI over the last couple of weeks and has produced top performances to more than justify Le Bris's faith. Even if Alderete is fit after a concussion, Ballard will surely keep his place.

4. CB - Dan Ballard

Deservedly recalled to the starting XI over the last couple of weeks and has produced top performances to more than justify Le Bris's faith. Even if Alderete is fit after a concussion, Ballard will surely keep his place. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Everton
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice