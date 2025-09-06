Régis Le Bris's Sunderland XI and bench to face Crystal Palace predicted

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 6th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Sunderland are looking to build on a positive start to their Premier League campaign next weekend

Sunderland are back in action at Selhurst Park next weekend as they look to continue their positive start to the Premier League campaign.

Régis Le Bris has a number of big calls to make for what will be a difficult test at Crystal Palace. Here’s how we think Sunderland might line up, both from the start and from the bench.

Continued a fine start to the season with a penalty save against Brentford. Little doubt about his place in the team.

1. GK - Robin Roefs

Continued a fine start to the season with a penalty save against Brentford. Little doubt about his place in the team.

Made a strong start to the season and though there's now real competition for places with Lutsharel Geertruida arriving, Hume's form and match fitness give him a clear edge for this one.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Made a strong start to the season and though there's now real competition for places with Lutsharel Geertruida arriving, Hume's form and match fitness give him a clear edge for this one.

Dan Ballard has a chance of returning from a groin injury for this one and when fully fit will be tough to leave on out recent form. Mukiele's strong start means there's no need to rush him back, however,

3. CB - Nordi Mukiele

Dan Ballard has a chance of returning from a groin injury for this one and when fully fit will be tough to leave on out recent form. Mukiele's strong start means there's no need to rush him back, however,

Alderete has settled into Premier League football with real ease and hard to imagine he won't continue for this one.

4. CB - Omar Alderete

Alderete has settled into Premier League football with real ease and hard to imagine he won't continue for this one.

