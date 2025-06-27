Sunderland announce two final friendlies against top-tier opposition as 2025/26 pre-season schedule finalised
Sunderland's final pre-season friendlies have been confirmed after two games were announced for the final weekend before the Premier League campaign begins.
Rayo Vallecano, who finish eighth in La Liga last season, announced on Friday afternoon that they would face the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light on Sunday August 10th, with a kick off time of 4.30pm. The fixture has subsequently been confirmed by Sunderland.
The Black Cats have also confirmed that they will travel to the WWK Arena the day before (Saturday August 9th), for a fixture against Bundesliga side FC Augsburg. Augsburg finished 12th in the Bundesliga. Ticketing information for both of the final pre-season friendlies is set to be confirmed in due course.
Sunderland's players will return to the Academy of Light for pre-season testing next Friday (July 3rd), before beginning training in earnest the following week. Their pre-season schedule then kicks off with the now traditional double-header against Gateshead and South Shields.
Sunderland's 2025/26 pre-season schedule in full
12/07 – Gateshead, Gateshead International Stadium (12:30)
12/07 – South Shields, 1st Cloud Arena (16:00)
19/07 – Sevilla FC, Estádio Algarve (20:00)
21/07 – Sporting CP, Estádio Algarve (20:00)
26/07 – Heart of Midlothian, Tynecastle Park (15:00)
29/07 – Hull City, MKM Stadium (19:45)
02/08 – Real Betis, Stadium of Light (15:00)
09/08 – FC Augsburg (14:00)10/08 – Rayo Vallecano (16:30)
