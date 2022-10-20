Sunderland post update about ex-Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard that fans will LOVE

Sunderland posted a picture of a smiling Ballard on their Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking earlier in October, Ballard said he was confident that his comeback from a foot injury is on track, and the former Arsenal youngster says he is relishing the chance to get back out in front of the Stadium of Light crowd.

Ballard made a big impression in his early appearances after making the move to Wearside in the summer, before suffering that significant setback during the 2-2 draw with QPR.

The 23-year-old knows he is now facing significant competition for places

Speaking pitchside to SAFC Live before the 0-0 draw with Blackpool, Ballard said: “It’s going really well. Of course it is really frustrating and it is quite a long injury.”

Sunderland fans will be hoping he’ll be back soon.