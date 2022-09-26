Training Ground Guru state that Rachel Hindle has been appointed first team performance analyst at Sunderland, making her the latest member of staff to move to the club from Blackburn Rovers.

Hindle has worked for Rovers since January 2017 and as their head performance analyst since November 2021.

She follows three staff who have recently moved from Rovers to Sunderland: head of Recruitment Stuart Harvey, head coach Tony Mowbray and his assistant Mark Venus.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.

Middlesbrough could lose manager Chris Wilder

Elsewhere in the Championship, speculation is mounting regarding Sunderland’s rivals Middlesbrough and their manager Chris Wilder potentially leaving for Bournemouth.

The former Sheffield United boss has emerged as the odds-on favourite to take over at Premier League side Bournemouth after Scott Parker’s sacking before the international break.

The sacking came after the Cherries’ humiliating 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield at the end of August, which prompted the club to relieve Parker of his duties despite winning promotion to the Premier League last season.

Wilder guided Middlesbrough to seventh in the Championship last campaign, with Boro just missing out on a play-off spot.

However, the 55-year-old has experience of managing in the Premier League previously with Sheffield United before his dismissal in 2021.