The Black Cats head coach is leaving it as late as possible to make a decision on Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead, who missed the first leg with a muscle problem.

Neil is hopeful that will be his only concern after the group came through the 1-0 win in the first leg.

“Everyone seems to be OK,” he said.

“The lads were in yesterday afternoon, it’s always difficult after a night game in terms of your sleep.

“But they’ve had a good rest now, they’ll be back in this afternoon and then we’ll take a view on how they are.

“But certainly there were no additional issues for us as of yesterday.”

On Friday night Neil said of Broadhead: “He will have a chance for Monday. Unfortunately tonight was too soon.

“We will assess him over the next few days and make a call.”

