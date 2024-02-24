Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland players and staff will wear shirts in support of former head coach Tony Mowbray ahead of the game against Swansea City at the Stadium of Light.

Mowbray has confirmed that he will be spending a spell away from the touchline at Birmingham City as he undergoes treatment for a health issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mowbray, who oversaw a 2-1 victory over his former club Sunderland last week, says he will be away from the touchline for a spell of around six to eight weeks but will still be undertaking many of his duties and offering advice to the coaching team. His long-time assistant Mark Venus will temporarily take charge.

A statement from Sunderland read: "All at Sunderland AFC send their best wishes to former Head Coach Tony Mowbray. Earlier today, the 60-year-old announced that he will be temporarily stepping away from the technical area to receive medical treatment.

"SAFC’s Board of Directors, players and staff wish Tony a swift recovery and our thoughts are with him and his family at this moment in time. We know these sentiments are also held by our supporters throughout the world, who continue to hold an immense respect for our former Head Coach.

"Tony, we look forward to soon seeing you back on the touchline doing what you love the most and we are all with you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad