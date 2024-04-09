Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland goalkeeper Adam Richardson has returned to full fitness following a month out with an injury.

The 20-year-old played for Sunderland during pre-season under Tony Mowbray and was set to join the senior goalkeeping group behind Nathan Bishop and first-choice Anthony Patterson before sustaining an injury towards the end of last summer.

Richardson had since returned to fitness at the Academy of Light but suffered a set-back in March. The goalkeeper had featured for the under-21s team with Sunderland looking into the possibility of a loan move. However, given the injury, any attempts to loan him out were scuppered.

Richardson, though, has now returned to full fitness and played 90 minutes as Graeme Murty’s under-21s defeated Wolves on Monday evening in the Premier League 2. The Black Cats won 2-1 on the road.

Sunderland’s under-21s included Tommy Watson, who scored the opener, and captain Harrison Jones, both of whom have been performing well with senior opportunities potentially on the horizon as the season draws to a close.

The pair’s inclusion in Monday night’s game, however, suggests they will not get a chance against Leeds United on Tuesday evening in the Championship at Elland Road. After Watson’s goal, Tawanda Chiwera's low drive on 70 minutes levelled the contest before Marshall Burke came off the bench to win the game. The Black Cats are now eighth in the table ahead of next week's home fixture against Middlesbrough.

Sunderland starting XI: Richardson, Lavery (Jenson Jones 86), Bell, Fieldson, Bainbridge, Middlemas, Jones, Spellman (Burke 76), Kelly (Tutierov 76), Watson, Ogunsuyi (Ryder 90)