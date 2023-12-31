Sunderland player's contract talks reach 'impasse' amid transfer interest - reports

The latest on Jack Clarke's contract situation at Sunderland amid fresh reports regarding his future.

Sunderland star Jack Clarke's contract talks with the club have reached an 'impasse', according to reports.

The former Leeds United and Tottenham winger has two-and-a-half years left on his current deal amid interest from Burnley, Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Clarke joined Sunderland on loan during the 2021-22 season and helped the club gain promotion from League One under Alex Neil, then signing for the club on a permanent deal the following summer.

The 23-year-old has netted 12 goals and provided one assist in 25 Championship appearances so far this season and scored Sunderland's equaliser against Rotherham United Friday evening.

Clarke is represented by former Sunderland, Leeds United and Reading left-back Ian Harte with the player subject of transfer bids from Burnley last season. Crystal Palace and Brentford are also said to be keen on a deal.