A round-up of how Sunderland’s international players fared ahead of Saturday’s trip to Plymouth Argyle.
Several of Sunderland’s players have been away on international duty over the last week - with mixed fortunes ahead of Saturday’s game against Plymouth.
The Black Cats moved back up to sixth in the table with a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the break, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their last three matches.
After the game against Plymouth at Home Park, Tony Mowbray’s side will face Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, November 29.
Here is a round-up of the international break for all of Sunderland’s players...
1. Chris Rigg (England U17s)
England will face Uzbekistan in the last 16 of the U17s World Cup on Wednesday, with Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg one of the players representing Ryan Garry’s side in the tournament in Indonesia. Rigg was an unused substitute as the Young Lions beat New Caledonia 10-0, before playing 59 minutes in a 2-1 win over Iran and coming off the bench in a 2-1 loss against Brazil. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Jewison Bennette (Costa Rica)
Bennette was part of Costa Rica's squad for their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final matches against Panama, as the tie was played over two legs. The 19-year-old came on in the second half during both games as Costa Rica lost 3-0 and 3-1 respectively. Photo: Clive Mason
3. Trai Hume (Northern Ireland)
Hume played 90 minutes in both of Northern Ireland’s matches this month, with Michael O'Neill's side losing 4-0 in Finland before beating Denmark 2-0 at Windsor Park. Photo: Charles McQuillan
4. Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland)
After playing 90 minutes for Northern Ireland against Finland last week, Ballard missed Monday’s match against Denmark with a hamstring issue. The extent of the setback is unclear and Sunderland will have to assess the defender’s condition ahead of a busy schedule. Photo: Charles McQuillan