1 . Chris Rigg (England U17s)

England will face Uzbekistan in the last 16 of the U17s World Cup on Wednesday, with Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg one of the players representing Ryan Garry’s side in the tournament in Indonesia. Rigg was an unused substitute as the Young Lions beat New Caledonia 10-0, before playing 59 minutes in a 2-1 win over Iran and coming off the bench in a 2-1 loss against Brazil. Photo: Frank Reid