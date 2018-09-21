Sunderland player ratings: Who are the star performers and who needs to improve 10 games in?

It’s been a promising start to the season for Jack Ross’ new-look Black Cats - but which players have flourished in the opening ten games?

From new signings to long-serving stalwarts, there have been some impressive individual performances during the early stages of Sunderland’s campaign - while others have struggled to impress.

Such mixed performances have resulted in some intriguing player ratings over the course of the season, with our Sunderland reporter Phil Smith having dished out marks for each of the Cats’ competitive outings.

From nines to threes, there has certainly been some variation in the ratings throughout the opening ten fixtures - and these marks give a good indications of which players are becoming key men and which are struggling in the third tier.

We’ve crunched the numbers and worked out an average rating for each player who has featured five times or more this season to see who have been Sunderland’s star performers.

And there’s some interesting results, with some surprising players featuring near the top of the list.

Click the link above and scroll through our gallery discover which Sunderland players have racked up the highest average ratings so far.