Sunderland’s under-21s suffered a 4-2 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League 2 on Friday evening at Eppleton CW, extending their winless start to the league campaign.

Lead coach Graeme Murty named a youthful side for the clash, with Ian Poveda missing due to international duty and Trey Ogunsuyi left out as he closes in on a loan move to Falkirk following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

The Black Cats came into the game on the back of consecutive league defeats against Southampton (3-2) and Tottenham Hotspur (5-3), though they did secure a 3-2 win away at Scunthorpe in the National League Cup earlier this month. There was a positive moment before kick-off, however, as attacker Ethan Moore made his first start since March 2023 following two serious injuries, lining up on the right wing.

The visitors started quickly and took the lead when Sunderland goalkeeper Isaac Allen misjudged a pass, allowing Mohamadou Kante to slot home. West Ham doubled their advantage inside 15 minutes after Ghukuemeka Adiele punished a loose ball from Ben Kindon to make it 2-0. Sunderland responded in the 32nd minute when winger Timur Tutierov finished neatly after excellent build-up play involving Jenson Jones and Moore down the right flank, halving the deficit going into the break.

Murty introduced Felix Scott for Moore at half-time, but West Ham came out strongly after the restart and almost made it 3-1 when Preston Fearon rattled the bar. They did extend their lead in the 58th minute, however, when Josh Lauders converted Adiele’s cross to restore the two-goal cushion.

Sunderland trialist Josh Lett was then withdrawn with a knock, replaced by Archie Lightfoot, while Tom Proctor – son of former Sunderland striker and current coach Michael Proctor – came on for his first Premier League 2 appearance.

West Ham made it 4-1 with 15 minutes to play as Lauders grabbed his second of the evening following a superb through ball from Fearon. Sunderland reduced the deficit in the closing stages after Tutierov converted from the penalty spot to make it 4-2. The spot-kick came after Fearon was shown a red card for conceding the foul inside the box.

Despite seven minutes of added time, Murty’s side were unable to mount a comeback as West Ham hit the woodwork and remain winless after three Premier League 2 matches this season. Next up for Sunderland’s under-21s is a home clash against Manchester City at Eppleton in September, before an away trip to Bromley in the Premier League Cup.

Here’s how James Copley rated Sunderland’s players on the night against West Ham United in the Premier League 2:

1 . Isaac Allen Was at fault for West Ham's opening goal and looked shaky early on in the game. 5 | Isaac Allen Photo: Isaac Allen Photo Sales

2 . Jenson Jones Jenson Jones started at left-back and played a part in Sunderland's first goal. Booked in the second half for a rash challenge as Sunderland were frustrated by West Ham. 5 | Jenson Jones. Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC. Photo Sales

3 . Finlay Holcroft Finlay Holcroft started in central defence. Was booked in the first half for a late challenge. Playing way above his age group at the moment, but this experience will be great for him despite Sunderland's defensive woes. 5 Photo: Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales