Sunderland players celebrate.

Sunderland player ratings based on the season so far as Alex Neil's side battle Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford, Ipswich for promotion

Sunderland have seven league games remaining this season after an up and down campaign – but which players have stood out for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:10 am

After a promising start, the club’s automatic promotion hopes evaporated at the start of this year, while head coach Lee Johnson was dismissed in January.

The club are now aiming to secure a play-off place under new boss Alex Neil, yet the margin for error is slim.

This season has seen several younger players receive a chance to impress, though, including some academy graduates.

We’ve take a closer look at how each player has fared this season assessing the performances of those who have made at least five league starts:

1. Thorben Hoffmann - C

After signing for Sunderland in August the German was the club's first-choice goalkeeper under Lee Johnson. While there were some impressive displays, Hoffmann's performances were mixed and he has since lost his place to Anthony Patterson.

2. Anthony Patterson - B

Patterson has only made 13 league starts for Sunderland this season but has been selected in every game under Alex Neil. The 21-year-old has quietly gone about his business, keeping four clean sheets in his last five matches.

3. Callum Doyle - B

While the Manchester City loanee has been taken out of the side in recent weeks, it should be remembered what a key player he was earlier in the season. Doyle, 18, earned praise for his ability in possession as well as his maturity after stepping up to senior football.

4. Bailey Wright - B

After starting the season out of the side, the Australian international has helped shore things up at the back and been a key player since Neil's arrival.

