Sunderland player ratings as U21s side are beaten by Wolves in Premier League Cup fixture - gallery
Sunderland’s under-21s side ended their Premier League Cup campaign with a heavy 4-1 defeat against Wolves at Eppleton CW – but how did each player fare?
An Owen Hesketh hat-trick, including one from the penalty spot, followed Harvey Griffiths’ opener to give the visitors an unassailable lead before half-time.
Michael Spellman managed to pull a goal back after the break when he converted Ethan Kachosa’s cross from the right.
Kachosa was then sent off for Sunderland when he received a second yellow card for a late tackle three minutes from time.
Here’s how each player fared for the young Black Cats: