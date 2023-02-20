Sunderland player ratings as Isaac Lihadji features for U21s side against Derby County - including three 8s
Sunderland Under-21s were held to a 1-1 draw against Derby Under-21s at Eppleton CW – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?
Graeme Murty’s side looked set to take all three points after Harry Gardiner opened five minutes after half-time by converting Tom Watson’s cross.
Yet the visitors managed to snatch a late point when Sonny Blu Lo-Everton netted a 89th-minute equaliser in the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture.
New Sunderland signing Isaac Lihadji played for over an hour before he was replaced in the 68th minute.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at Eppleton CW: