Isaac Lihadji (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP) (Photo by PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunderland player ratings as Isaac Lihadji features for U21s side against Derby County - including three 8s

Sunderland Under-21s were held to a 1-1 draw against Derby Under-21s at Eppleton CW – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
2 minutes ago

Graeme Murty’s side looked set to take all three points after Harry Gardiner opened five minutes after half-time by converting Tom Watson’s cross.

Yet the visitors managed to snatch a late point when Sonny Blu Lo-Everton netted a 89th-minute equaliser in the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture.

New Sunderland signing Isaac Lihadji played for over an hour before he was replaced in the 68th minute.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at Eppleton CW:

1. Adam Richardson - 7

Wasn’t overly tested but did well to hold a couple of efforts and claim a few crosses. Couldn’t do much about the equaliser. 7

Photo: National World

2. Callum Wilson - 6

Stopped most of Derby’s attacks down the flank in the first half and looked steady at right-back. 6

Photo: National World

3. Ben Crompton - 6

Played loose passes when trying to play out from the back. Defended well for the most part before Derby’s late equaliser. 6

Photo: FRANK REID

4. Zak Johnson - 7

Made a few important tackles on the edge of Sunderland’s box. Was confident stepping out with the ball when he had the chance. 7

Photo: FRANK REID

SunderlandDerby CountyBlack Cats