Sunderland were left to rue a night of missed opportunities as their unbeaten run ended and their winless run extended at Sheffield United.

The Black Cats missed a first-half penalty through Patrick Roberts and though they had the better chances throughout, a late strike from Tom Davies secured the points from the Blades.

It was an entertaining contest after both Chris Mepham and Harry Souttar were shown red cards just before half time and though Sunderland have a very good account of themselves, they are beginning to drop off the top-two pace.

Sheffield United dominated the early exchanges but in terms of chances, it was the visitors who were by far the most incisive. O’Nien should perhaps have done better when Watson found him from a free kick, but his touch was too heavy and allowed Cooper to gather.

Watson then fired over the bar after nice play down the right from Hume, the winger gathering possession after Jobe’s effort was blocked. Watson’s driving runs were the main feature of the first half and won a penalty when a clever flick from Isidor set him away, Robinson fouling inside the box.

The goal would have been rich reward for an impressive Sunderland display but Cooper did well to deny Roberts low to his left. That did little to change the flow of the game, Watson’s cross turned just wide at the near post by Isidor before the youngster had another effort that flew just wide of the near post.

Sunderland were dominant but the game was turned on its head when O’Nien played a poor pass into midfield, leaving the hosts with a big overload. Mepham dove in to try and stop Campbell but was late, the referee ruling that he had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity and showing him the red card.

It looked a long way back from there despite Sunderland’s dominance and yet they were handed a route back into the game when Souttar hauled Isidor down, shown a second yellow to make it ten-v-ten in the second half.

Sunderland took a bold approach to that second half, dominating possession as the Blades looked to try and catch them on the break.

Though Burrows had an effort deflected just wide of the post shortly after the break, it was Sunderland who were creating chances and they should have taken the lead when Isidor and Rigg combined nicely to rob Souza of possession. The loose ball dropped kindly for Isidor, but he blazed wide of the near post.

Patterson had to be alert to make a smart double save from Seriki and Rak-Sakyi, but could do nothing when his defence failed to clear their lines and allowed Davies to drive a low effort from close range with a matter of minutes to play.

Sunderland were unable to muster a response on what was ultimately a night of frustration for the Black Cats.

1 . Anthony Patterson Handled set pieces well and made one terrific double save in the second half. Little he could do about a very good strike from Davies. 6

2 . Luke O'Nien A very loose pass played Sunderland into trouble and led to Mepham's red card that turned the tide of a game the Black Cats had troubled. Caught in possession at other times in second half. 5

3 . Chris Mepham Was excellent throughout the half until a poor pass left him totally exposed. Perhaps shouldn't have dove in on Campbell and was punished severely, but he had to make a challenge. 5

4 . Dan Ballard Produced a very solid display at the back, defending very well throughout and using the ball nicely at times. 7