Sunderland players celebrate after scoring at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland player rating photos from the season so far as Tony Mowbray's side head into World Cup break

Sunderland are almost at the halfway point of their first season back in the Championship – but which players have stood out for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side sit 15th in the table heading into the World Cup break, four points off a play-off place and four points off the relegation zone.

Sunderland will now have three weeks without a fixture due to the World Cup break, and will return to action on December 3 when they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light.

As the season takes a pause, we’ve take a closer look at how each player has fared so far this season, taking into account their overall contributions and performances:

1. Anthony Patterson - A

While there was talk of Sunderland signing a more experienced goalkeeper in the summer, Patterson has stepped up following the club’s promotion to the Championship. As well as making some big saves, the 22-year-old has also improved other areas of his game. A

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. Lynden Gooch - B

After playing in several different positions last season, Gooch established himself as Sunderland’s first-choice right-back at the start of this season. While it may not look like his natural position at times, the 26-year-old has still been an important player this term, starting 14 consecutive league games before picking up a foot injury. B

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Trai Hume - C

It looked like the 20-year-old was in contention to start Sunderland’s first game of the campaign following a promising pre-season, yet Gooch was picked ahead of him. Hume has made five Championship appearances so far this season and performed well in the win at Birmingham last time out. C

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Niall Huggins - C

Following multiple injury setbacks, which have kept him sidelined for over a year, it’s just good to see Huggins back playing again. After some appearances for the under-21s side, the 21-year-old was handed a senior start at Birmingham and, after an understandably rusty start, played his part in the win. C

Photo: FRANK REID

