Sunderland are almost at the halfway point of their first season back in the Championship – but which players have stood out for the Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side sit 15th in the table heading into the World Cup break, four points off a play-off place and four points off the relegation zone.
Sunderland will now have three weeks without a fixture due to the World Cup break, and will return to action on December 3 when they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light.
As the season takes a pause, we’ve take a closer look at how each player has fared so far this season, taking into account their overall contributions and performances:
1. Anthony Patterson - A
While there was talk of Sunderland signing a more experienced goalkeeper in the summer, Patterson has stepped up following the club’s promotion to the Championship. As well as making some big saves, the 22-year-old has also improved other areas of his game. A
Photo: Martin Swinney
2. Lynden Gooch - B
After playing in several different positions last season, Gooch established himself as Sunderland’s first-choice right-back at the start of this season. While it may not look like his natural position at times, the 26-year-old has still been an important player this term, starting 14 consecutive league games before picking up a foot injury. B
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Trai Hume - C
It looked like the 20-year-old was in contention to start Sunderland’s first game of the campaign following a promising pre-season, yet Gooch was picked ahead of him. Hume has made five Championship appearances so far this season and performed well in the win at Birmingham last time out. C
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Niall Huggins - C
Following multiple injury setbacks, which have kept him sidelined for over a year, it’s just good to see Huggins back playing again. After some appearances for the under-21s side, the 21-year-old was handed a senior start at Birmingham and, after an understandably rusty start, played his part in the win. C
Photo: FRANK REID