Sunderland player rating photos based on stats - and who is leading the way for Tony Mowbray’s side
Sunderland have made a promising start to their Championship campaign – but who have been their standout performers?
Tony Mowbray’s side sit fifth in the table after 10 games and are preparing to face Preston North End at the Stadium of Light this weekend.
Using stats from Whoscored.com, which gathers data from every match, we’ve taken a closer look at each Sunderland player’s average rating in the Championship so far this campaign.
It’s worth noting that some players have only made a handful of appearances.
Here's how each player has fared so far this season:
Page 1 of 6