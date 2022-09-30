Sunderland player rating photos based on stats - and who is leading the way for Tony Mowbray’s side

Tony Mowbray’s side sit fifth in the table after 10 games and are preparing to face Preston North End at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Using stats from Whoscored.com, which gathers data from every match, we’ve taken a closer look at each Sunderland player’s average rating in the Championship so far this campaign.

It’s worth noting that some players have only made a handful of appearances.

Here's how each player has fared so far this season:

1. (22nd) Leon Dajaku - Average rating: 6.07 After missing part of pre-season with a minor injury, the German winger, 21, has made just three Championship appearances, all from the bench, this season. Photo: Frank Reid

2. (21st) Trai Hume - Average rating: 6.13 Despite some promising performances in pre-season, the 20-year-old full-back has made just two league appearances off the bench so far. Photo: Frank Reid

3. (20th) Amad Diallo - Average rating: 6.17 The Manchester United loanee, 20, looked sharp after coming off the bench against Watford, his third appearance since joining Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid

4. (19th) Abdoullah Ba - Average rating: 6.27 Ba, 19, made his Sunderland debut after coming off the bench at Watford and was tidy in possession during his 11-minute cameo. Photo: FRANK REID