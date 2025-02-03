The fringe Sunderland player is close to securing a loan exit to France on deadline day

Sunderland fringe player Abdoullah Ba is nearing an exit on deadline day, according to reports in France.

Ba has not been part of the Sunderland head coach’s plans this season and has not played any senior football since the defeat to Preston North End in the Carabao Cup back in August. The Black Cats are happy for the 21-year-old to depart in search of more regular game time before the deadline at 11pm on Monday.

Ba appears to be closing in on a loan to French side Dunkirk in the coming hours. That’s according to L'Equipe. Dunkirk play their football in Ligue 2, the second tier in France, with the club aiming to achieve promotion at the end of the current campaign.

Ahead of the window, Le Bris said when asked about Ba: “There has been a lot of interest in Abdoullah, but nothing is done yet. It could be a loan to get him some game time but it depends on the proposition, he could leave on a permanent transfer. We'll see."