Tributes have been paid to a Sunderland great

Sunderland have paid tribute to Hall of Fame member Cecil Irwin following his death aged 83 on Monday.

Irwin made over 350 appearances for his boyhood club, where he spent his entire professional career. Irwin made history on his debut against Ipswich Town in 1958, becoming the club’s youngest-ever player. He remains the fourth-youngest player in the club’s history.

Irwin was a stalwart for Sunderland throughout the 1960s and was an integral part of the club’s promotion campaign in the 1963-64 season - the first in the club’s history.

1973 FA Cup winner Micky Horswill credits Irwin with playing a key role in his career after meeting him at the club’s training ground the and paid tribute to his personality and character: “He was the loveliest of men, a gentleman with a great sense of humour, and someone I’ll be forever grateful to.”

Former Sunderland reserve player Don Rankin and close friend of Irwin said: “In recent years back in the North East I’ve spent a lot of time with Cec who had a wicked sense of humour and loved his time at Sunderland and was always full of great stories about the promotion team. He loved playing alongside Charlie Hurley, and it is perhaps fitting that he has passed away almost a year to the day since we lost Charlie.”

Sunderland club historian Rob Mason pays tribute to Cecil Irwin

“We were immensely saddened to learn of the death of Cecil Irwin, a stalwart of Sunderland’s first-ever promotion-winning team in 1964 and a member of the SAFC Hall of Fame. Cec passed away at the age of 83 on Easter Monday. Irwin became Sunderland’s youngest-ever player when he debuted at the age of 16 years and 166 days against Ipswich Town in September 1958. He remains the fourth-youngest player in the Club’s history. That outing at Roker Park was one of over 350 Cec made as he became synonymous with the number two shirt throughout the ‘60s, missing just three games in the 1963-64 season as Sunderland won promotion and took FA Cup holders Manchester United to two replays in the FA Cup quarter-finals after knocking out reigning league champions Everton.

Born in Ellington in Northumberland, Cec grew up as a Sunderland supporter and joined SAFC after a month on trial at Burnley. He won England youth honours playing alongside future World Cup winners Nobby Stiles and Geoff Hurst. Irwin spent his entire league career with Sunderland and continued to regularly attend matches well into his late ‘70s before Covid struck. He was inducted into the Sunderland AFC Hall of Fame in October 2023.”

