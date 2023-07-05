News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland pay tribute to Championship owner and chairman as Millwall release statement

Millwall owner and chairman John Berylson has died in a “tragic accident”, the club have announced.

By Richard Mennear
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:26 BST- 2 min read

Berylson, 70, who first became involved with the London club in 2006, died on Tuesday morning.

The club have given no further details.

Football clubs have been paying their respects, including Sunderland.

They tweeted: "Everyone at #SAFC sends their deepest condolences to John’s family, friends and all at Millwall FC."

“It is with a collective broken heart and the deepest of regret that we announce the passing of our beloved owner and chairman, John Berylson,” Millwall posted on Twitter.

“John, who turned 70 last month, lost his life in a tragic accident on Tuesday morning, and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with his wife, Amy, his three children, Jennifer, James, and Elizabeth, and the rest of the Berylson family.

“John’s sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have known him. He was a truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth, and kindness.

“He lived a storied life, one full of colour and joy, and was infinitely thoughtful of others with an endless desire to share his immense knowledge and experiences to help people.

“Under John’s passionate leadership and guidance, Millwall has enjoyed tremendous success and stability.

“Since first becoming involved in the club in 2006, he has presided over some of the greatest moments in Millwall’s history, and his influence in providing the platform for those was immeasurable.

“John continued to speak eagerly about the new season and his vision for the future, and any success moving forward will be in his memory and honour. It will be his legacy.

“John revelled in the club’s underdog status and mentality. He related strongly to such values and identity and adored Millwall supporters. He was fiercely loyal to all his staff, and both they and the fan base will miss him beyond measure.”

No further details about the nature of the accident have been given.

The English Football League tweeted: “The EFL is shocked and saddened by the news and sends its deepest condolences to John’s family and everyone connected with Millwall.”

Related topics:SunderlandMillwallFootball