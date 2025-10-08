Patrick Roberts nets first Birmingham goal while Adil Aouchiche strikes in Scotland for Aberdeen.

Sunderland’s growing loan contingent continues to make its mark across England, Scotland and Europe, with several players enjoying standout weekends for their respective clubs...

Here’s how every one of Sunderland’s players out on loan fared during another busy weekend of footballing action:

Patrick Roberts – Birmingham City

Patrick Roberts was on target for Birmingham City as the winger scored his first goal for the club in a 1–1 draw against Wrexham. With the Blues trailing 1–0, Jay Stansfield slipped a clever pass in behind the defence for Roberts, who showed great composure to slot the ball past Arthur Okonkwo.

Roberts said: “We wanted to start the second half full throttle with that intensity and aggression. I’d seen some space in behind, Jay played a nice pass and I just tried to finish.” The 28-year-old has now registered two goal contributions in five appearances since joining the club, helping his side climb to 16th in the Championship table. Roberts is next in action when Birmingham host Hull City on Saturday 18 October at 3pm.

Alan Browne – Middlesbrough

Alan Browne suffered his first defeat as a Middlesbrough player after coming off the bench in a 1–0 loss to Portsmouth at Fratton Park. The Republic of Ireland international entered the game midway through the second half but was unable to inspire a comeback after Yang Min-hyeok’s first-half strike proved decisive.

Despite the result, Michael Carrick’s men remain firmly in the automatic promotion race, sitting second in the Championship. Browne will hope to return to the starting line-up when Middlesbrough face Ipswich Town at the Riverside Stadium on Friday 17 October.

Niall Huggins – Wycombe Wanderers

Niall Huggins made a late impact for Wycombe Wanderers as they fought back to earn a 2–2 draw with Barnsley. The Sunderland loanee came on in the 86th minute with his team two goals behind, before Wycombe produced a thrilling comeback thanks to goals from Sam Bell and Alex Lowry in stoppage time. Huggins will look to continue building minutes when Wycombe take on Fulham’s Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday 7 October.

Oliver Bainbridge – South Shields

Oliver Bainbridge continued his impressive form for South Shields, playing the full 90 minutes in a 2–0 win over Chorley. The result leaves Shields three points clear at the top of the National League North as they continue their strong promotion push. Bainbridge and teammate Rhys Walsh, who was an unused substitute, will turn their focus to Spalding United at home on Saturday 11 October.

Dan Cameron – Hebburn Town

Young goalkeeper Dan Cameron helped Hebburn Town secure a 2–1 victory away at Whitby Town to progress to the first round of the FA Trophy. The 19-year-old continues to gain valuable senior experience, with Hebburn having now won three of their last four fixtures in all competitions. Cameron will be back between the posts when his side take on FC United of Manchester on Saturday 11 October.

Matty Young – Salford City

It was a tough afternoon for young goalkeeper Matty Young as Salford City were beaten 2–0 by Grimsby Town. Two first-half goals settled the game at the Peninsula Stadium, but the 18-year-old gained more senior experience as he made his 10th appearance of the season and 37th overall for the Ammies. Young will now link up with England’s Under-21 squad before returning to action when Salford host Stockport County on Tuesday 7 October.

Adil Aouchiche – Aberdeen

Adil Aouchiche enjoyed a standout performance in Scotland, scoring his first goal for Aberdeen in their 4–0 victory over Dundee. The French midfielder doubled his side’s lead after 30 minutes, capping off a confident attacking display before being withdrawn midway through the second half. The 23-year-old has now featured 11 times this season and will hope to continue his form when Aberdeen travel to St Mirren on Saturday 18 October.

Trey Ogunsuyi – Falkirk

Trey Ogunsuyi made his fourth appearance of the season as Falkirk drew 1–1 with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. The young striker was introduced in the 75th minute and played his part in earning a point as Henry Cartwright’s goal cancelled out the visitors’ opener.

The result proved to be Russell Martin’s final match in charge of Rangers, with his dismissal confirmed shortly after full-time. Ogunsuyi’s next opportunity for minutes will come when Falkirk travel to face Motherwell on Saturday 18 October.

Nazariy Rusyn & Milan Aleksić – Arka Gdynia / Cracovia

Sunderland loanees Nazariy Rusyn and Milan Aleksić faced off in Poland’s top flight as Arka Gdynia beat Cracovia 2–1. Both players started the game, with Aleksić withdrawn at half-time and Rusyn substituted in the 78th minute, shortly after Cracovia’s equaliser. Sebastien Kerk’s late strike sealed victory for Rusyn’s side, who continue to climb the Ekstraklasa table.

