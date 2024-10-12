Sunderland pair among most fouled in the Championship as Leeds United & Sheffield Wednesday men rank highly

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST

The Championship can be a tough division and some Sunderland players have felt it first hand

With nine games of the season gone, Sunderland are sitting top of the Championship after an impressive start to the campaign. The Black Cats have claimed six wins so far while they drew for the first time this campaign against Leeds United ahead of the international break.

Sunderland’s start to the campaign has some dreaming of a Premier League return for the Stadium of Light club, who spent a number of years in the top flight before their relegation in 2017. However, there will be little room for complacency given the competitive and uncompressing nature of the Championship, with 37 games still to play. Plenty of resilience is needed to get through 46 games in the English second tier and some Sunderland players have experienced the physical nature of the Championship more than others.

Two Black Cats stars are among the most fouled in the league and, using data from WhoScored, we look at the top 16 most fouled stars in the division so far. Any surprises here?

Has been fouled 16 times so far, having played every minute for Sunderland.

1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland)

Has been fouled 16 times so far, having played every minute for Sunderland. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Norwich defender has played all of his side's games this season, and been fouled 17 times.

2. Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

The Norwich defender has played all of his side's games this season, and been fouled 17 times. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The left-back has been a key player for the Whites this term. He's also been fouled 17 times in nine games.

3. Junior Firpo (Leeds United)

The left-back has been a key player for the Whites this term. He's also been fouled 17 times in nine games. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Owls man has also been fouled 17 times but at a much higher rate, having only played seven times totalling 341 minutes.

4. Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday)

The Owls man has also been fouled 17 times but at a much higher rate, having only played seven times totalling 341 minutes. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipSunderlandLeeds United
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice