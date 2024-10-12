With nine games of the season gone, Sunderland are sitting top of the Championship after an impressive start to the campaign. The Black Cats have claimed six wins so far while they drew for the first time this campaign against Leeds United ahead of the international break.

Sunderland’s start to the campaign has some dreaming of a Premier League return for the Stadium of Light club, who spent a number of years in the top flight before their relegation in 2017. However, there will be little room for complacency given the competitive and uncompressing nature of the Championship, with 37 games still to play. Plenty of resilience is needed to get through 46 games in the English second tier and some Sunderland players have experienced the physical nature of the Championship more than others.

Two Black Cats stars are among the most fouled in the league and, using data from WhoScored, we look at the top 16 most fouled stars in the division so far. Any surprises here?

1 . Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) Has been fouled 16 times so far, having played every minute for Sunderland.

2 . Kenny McLean (Norwich City) The Norwich defender has played all of his side's games this season, and been fouled 17 times.

3 . Junior Firpo (Leeds United) The left-back has been a key player for the Whites this term. He's also been fouled 17 times in nine games.