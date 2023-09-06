Watch more videos on Shots!

The potential price to bring Luis Hemir Semedo from Benfica to Sunderland has been revealed by the Portugal club's president.

Upon his move to Wearside, Sunderland stated that the transfer fee paid from Sunderland to Benfica would remain undisclosed, as was the case with several other transfer dealings both in and out of the club over the summer.

Benfica's president, Rui Costa, addressed Benfica's fans regarding the club's summer transfer business and discussed outgoing deals in detail In an interview with BTV.

Costa says that Hemir joined Sunderland for €500,000 but also added that Benfica could receive €1million euros in add-ons depending on how well the striker does during his time on Wearside.

The 20-year-old made 23 appearances for Benfica B during the 2022-23 season, scoring eight goals, after coming through the club’s academy.

Born in Lisbon, the striker also scored four goals in four appearances in the UEFA Youth League last term whilst cementing himself as a regular goal scorer for Benfica’s second team.

Since arriving at Sunderland, Hemir has started once with a further four apearences coming off the bench for Tony Mowbray's first-team.

Brighton were linked with Hemir before the transfer had opened but became one of Sunderland's first summer signings after penning a five-year contract at the Academy of Light.

After moving to Wearside, the striker said: “This is a big move for me and I am very excited to be here. Sunderland AFC have a lot of young players playing an important part in the team and I think this will be really good for my personal development.

"I’m excited to meet my new teammates, see the stadium and experience the fans," Semedo concluded.

“Hemir is very talented young player who’s motivated to develop and progress, sporting director Speakman said. "It was not an easy decision for him to leave a club where he has been since 8 years of age, and equally it was not an easy acquisition for us considering the level of interest in him.