Sunderland co-owners Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori have expanded into new sporting markets with the announcement of an interesting new deal.

The pair have bought into the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), a type of motorbike racing, joining SX Global’s CEO Adam Bailey to form the new ownership of the company

“We’ve identified exciting opportunities for the burgeoning championship and can’t wait to further showcase the thrill of the sport and talent of these amazing athletes to more people around the world," Louis-Dreyfus said of the deal.

“While we aspire to expand and elevate WSX to become a globally renowned championship, we also recognise the need for immediate short-term changes to ensure a brighter future. There’s a lot of work to do, but we’re excited for the challenge.”

Louis-Dreyfus' partner Sartori is also heavily involved with French club AS Monaco as the club's vice-president and was last week elected to represent Subdivision 1 in the European Football Club Association (ECA) board.

Earlier this summer Louis-Dreyfus increased his stake in Sunderland to 64% (up from 58%) with Sartori upping his own stake to 36% (up from 33%) following Stewart Donald's exit.

Sartori now holds an interest and roles at Sunderland, AS Monaco and SX Global as well as his political career back in his native Uruguay and now the ECA.

“I’m incredibly excited to be involved in this fresh start for SX Global and the FIM World Supercross Championship,” said Sartori.