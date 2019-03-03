Sunderland owner makes Luton and Barnsley admission as Portsmouth handed bizarre twist: League One’s winners and losers

It was another action-packed weekend in League One, with plenty of twists and turns at both ends of the table.

While Sunderland were busy beating Plymouth Argyle, there were a host of other pivotal clashes across the third tier as promotion and relegation battles look set to be decided. But who were the winners and losers in an entertaining round of fixtures? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who came out shining - and who has work to do:

First off, the winners - and where else to start but Lee Cattermole? The midfielder made it two goals in three games and five for the season as he helped Sunderland to victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Coming into 2019, the League One title seemed Portsmouths to lose - but then they failed to register a league win in over a month. That ended yesterday though, with a thumping 5-1 triumph over Bradford City.

Much was made of the Tykes losing star striker Kieffer Moore for the remainder of the season, but Daniel Stendels side silenced their critics with a 3-0 win at Southend. They remain second, just ahead of Sunderland.

Many club chiefs insist they dont look at other results, but in an interview with the club Donald admitted he keeps a close watch on Luton and Barnsley as Sunderland eye the top two. That honesty makes him a winner in our books!

Something of a surprise package in the third tier, Rovers are well in with a shout of promotion after salvaging a late point against play-off rivals Charlton. Sunderland still have to face Grant McCanns side, too.

The ex-Sunderland striker continues to impress in the dugout at Luton Town. Harford is yet to taste defeat since taking charge of the Hatters, who picked up another fine win against Rochdale yesterday to remain top.

The attacker - tentatively linked with Sunderland in the past - shone as Peterborough stuck four past Wycombe Wanderers. Maddison netted two in a virtuoso performance to keep Poshs play-off hopes alive.

And now, the losers. While the Seasiders enjoyed a fine week off the field as new ownership took control, it was a weekend to forget on the pitch for the play-off chasers as they were beaten 4-0 by struggling Bristol Rovers

In a bizarre twist during Pompeys win over Bradford City, a drone appeared over Fratton Park and halted play. Thankfully, it quickly disappeared and saved the game a lengthy stoppage.