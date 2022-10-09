Sunderland owner Louis-Dreyfus posted the picture of the trio on his Instagram stories, with the group tagged in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the end of last week.

And now he has provided a further update with Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori pictured at Club Atletico Penarol, a Uruguayan club from Montevideo.

The added presence of the club’s head of recruitment on the trip has added another layer of intrigue.

On Thursday, Telemundo stated that the Swiss-French billionaire has been invited to the country by Sartori, who also part-owns Sunderland and is a senator in his native Uruguay.

Louis-Dreyfus has a 51% ownership stake in Sunderland, whilst Sartoti currently holds 30%. Reports have stated, however, that the duo plan to tour several football clubs over the weekend.

It has previously been claimed that Sartori intended to set up links between Sunderland and Uruguayan football and hopes to find an affiliate club.

Sartori has previously confirmed these plans but they are yet to come to fruition despite his lengthy association with the club.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus looks on from the directors box during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi Final 1st Leg match between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday at Stadium of Light on May 06, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Louis-Dreyfus family enjoy “a significant presence” in Uruguay, according to South American media, and is heavily invested in soybean production alongside wheat, corn and sorghum whilst also controlling storage, logistics and transport of the production and distribution of fertilizers.