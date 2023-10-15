Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland owner Sor Bob Murray has revealed he employed a detective to vet Niall Quinn's Drumaville consortium when selling the club in 2006.

Consett-born Murray owned Sunderland from 1986 before relinquishing control to Niall Quinn and the Drumaville consortium 20 years later after suffering relegation to the Championship.

Murray also took the trouble of inserting a condition into the deal to sell Sunderland that stated that the club's famous red and white striped kit could not be changed to the green of the Republic of Ireland.

Asked about that period of the club's history, Murray told The Echo: "I didn't come back to the club for the first year hardly. I went to away games sometimes, I didn't really want to get in Niall Quinn's way or be seen or whatever. I wanted to let him get on with it and let him do the job his way.

"I was all right although I was a little concerned about the Irish because I had to vet each one before they came into the consortium and they were like a bunch of monkeys jumping in and out of the deal. One minute they were in and then they were out.

"I had to visit the docklands to see one and then flew to Dublin to meet the guy that owned the pubs. I was like can you lads just stay still to sign the papers? I had to put in the deal that you won't play in green. That was in my agreement. They had to play in red and white stripes.

"I had faith in Niall though, they were doing it for the right reason, they weren't here to take money out. They wanted to win and have a bit of fun. They wanted Cheltenham with legs! I actually had a detective on them to check they were all fit and proper," Murray concluded.