Sunderland outline their plans for Manchester United youngster Jacob Carney after sealing transfer

The 20-year-old has signed a two-year contract, with the option of a third.

Carney spent the second of last season on loan at Portadown FC, having signed his first professional deal in 2020.

The Black Cats have said that he will initially join the senior set-up, meaning that he will work with goalkeeping coach Lee Butler, plus Lee Burge and Anthony Patterson.

Patterson signed a new two-year deal earlier this summer and is expected to step up and challenge Burge this season.

As such, Carney is likely to balance U23 commitments with exposure to the senior environment.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said the youngster had the potential to have ‘a really successful career at Sunderland.

Speakman said: “Jacob has high potential and he also has a lot of physical development ahead of him.

"He is a technically-gifted goalkeeper and we believe that with the right development programme across our football operation, including exposure to the first-team environment, he has the potential to have really successful career at Sunderland AFC.”

Carney said that he was ‘buzzing’ to have completed the deal and excited to work with the senior group in place.

“I’ve heard really good things about Lee Johnson, Lee Butler and Mark Prudhoe, but I’m also looking forward to working with Lee Burge and Anthony Patterson,” he said.

"I’m buzzing to be at such a massive club and to have the deal over the line – I’m really looking forward to it.”

Earlier this week, Carney sent a message on social media to Manchester United as his 11-year association came to an end, before moving to Wearside for the next stage of his career.

“After 11 years at Manchester United the time has come for me to leave this great club and make my next steps,” he wrote.

"It has been a privilege to be a part of the academy and I would like to thank each and every individual who has played a part in my development and wish them all the best for the future.

"Looking forward to the next chapter of my career.”

