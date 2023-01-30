News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland or Fulham to play Leeds United at home FA Cup fifth round after replay

Sunderland or Fulham will face Leeds United at home in the fifth-round of the FA Cup.

By James Copley
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Sunderland play Fulham at the Stadium of Light in a fourth-round replay after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage last Saturday, Jack Clarke putting the visitors ahead before Tom Cairney’s equaliser.

The Black Cats thought they had nicked a late and memorable equaliser when 15-year-old Chris Rigg scored in front of the 5,000-strong away end before it was ruled out.

The winner of the replay will then face Leeds United of the Premier League. Fifth-round ties will be played in the midweek commencing Monday, 27 February. Sunderland pocketed £105,000 after beating Shrewsbury Town in the third round and will scoop £120,000 should they overcome Fulham. Winners of fifth-round ties win £225,000

Sunderland are next in league action against Millwall this Saturday at The Den, facing Fulham in the replay three days later on Wearside.

