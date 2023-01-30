Sunderland or Fulham to play Leeds United at home FA Cup fifth round after replay

Sunderland play Fulham at the Stadium of Light in a fourth-round replay after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage last Saturday, Jack Clarke putting the visitors ahead before Tom Cairney’s equaliser.

The Black Cats thought they had nicked a late and memorable equaliser when 15-year-old Chris Rigg scored in front of the 5,000-strong away end before it was ruled out.

The winner of the replay will then face Leeds United of the Premier League. Fifth-round ties will be played in the midweek commencing Monday, 27 February. Sunderland pocketed £105,000 after beating Shrewsbury Town in the third round and will scoop £120,000 should they overcome Fulham. Winners of fifth-round ties win £225,000

Sunderland are next in league action against Millwall this Saturday at The Den, facing Fulham in the replay three days later on Wearside.