Sunderland on TV: The number of Black Cats games shown on Sky Sports compared to Leeds United and Southampton - fan gallery

Sunderland games have been shown on Sky Sports multiple times this season.
By James Copley
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:09 BST

Sky Sports recently won the bidding process for all EFL football from the end of this season, extending their long-term partnership with the leagues.

The five-year deal, which will come into force at the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign, is worth £895,000 and the EFL say it represents a 50% increase to clubs from the current arrangement.

The deal will see a number of significant changes for clubs, with a significant increase in the number of games shown and the current system of club streaming services phased out. In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming service.

With that in mind, though, how many Sunderland games have been selected for broadcast this season by Sky Sports and how does this compare to their rivals? Here, we take a look:

The number of Sunderland matches shown on Sky Sports compared to Championship rivals

1. LINGFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Sky Sports microphones at Lingfield Park on January 04, 2019 in Lingfield, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The number of Sunderland matches shown on Sky Sports compared to Championship rivals Photo: Alan Crowhurst

Preston North End have had two games shown on television by Sky Sports during the 2023-24 Championship season so far.

2. Preston North End

Preston North End have had two games shown on television by Sky Sports during the 2023-24 Championship season so far. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Swansea City have had two games shown on television by Sky Sports during the 2023-24 Championship season so far.

3. Swansea City

Swansea City have had two games shown on television by Sky Sports during the 2023-24 Championship season so far. Photo: Cameron Howard

Rotherham United have had two games shown on television by Sky Sports during the 2023-24 Championship season so far.

4. Rotherham United

Rotherham United have had two games shown on television by Sky Sports during the 2023-24 Championship season so far. Photo: Henry Browne

