Sunderland’s pre-season friendly against Rangers in Portugal was abandoned at half-time. The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner, yet a power cut at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira meant the match wasn’t able to resume.
Both sets of players returned to the pitch and waited over 30 minutes before the game was called off. Sunderland have travelled to Portugal for an eight-day training camp and are due to face Italian side AS Roma today.
Now, the club have confirmed that those fans impacted by the Rangers game cancellation can buy a streaming pass for the Roma clash for half price.
Streaming passes can be purchased at the standard price of £7.50 by clicking here, and at a reduced rate of £3.75 if accessed via private email sent to affected supporters.