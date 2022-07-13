Loading...

Sunderland offer AS Roma streaming discount to fans impacted by Rangers floodlight failure

Sunderland fans who paid to watch the club’s clash against Rangers are entitled to 50 per cent off a stream of today’s clash against AS Roma.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 9:20 am

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Sunderland’s pre-season friendly against Rangers in Portugal was abandoned at half-time. The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner, yet a power cut at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira meant the match wasn’t able to resume.

Both sets of players returned to the pitch and waited over 30 minutes before the game was called off. Sunderland have travelled to Portugal for an eight-day training camp and are due to face Italian side AS Roma today.

Now, the club have confirmed that those fans impacted by the Rangers game cancellation can buy a streaming pass for the Roma clash for half price.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Sunderland fans celebrate after winning the Sky Bet League One Play-Off trophy in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Streaming passes can be purchased at the standard price of £7.50 by clicking here, and at a reduced rate of £3.75 if accessed via private email sent to affected supporters.

RangersSunderlandPortugalLuke O'Nien