Sunderland AFC midfielder Habib Diarra underwent successful surgery on Monday.

After sustaining a groin injury in training ahead of the Club’s Premier League fixture versus Aston Villa, the 21-year-old will now begin a period of rehabilitation at the Academy of Light.

Diarra, who moved to Wearside from RC Strasbourg in July, is scheduled to return to action in December.

Wishing you well in your recovery, Habib!