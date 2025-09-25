Régis Le Bris issues live Sunderland team news updates and previews Nottingham Forest clash
Régis Le Bris holds his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon as Sunderland step up their preparations to face Nottingham Forest at The City Ground this weekend.
We’ll bring you all the key updates in our live blog below.
Régis Le Bris previews Sunderland's trip to Nottingham Forest
Sunderland suffer Habib Diarra blow
Sunderland confirmed earlier this week that Habib Diarra is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines:
Sunderland AFC midfielder Habib Diarra underwent successful surgery on Monday.
After sustaining a groin injury in training ahead of the Club’s Premier League fixture versus Aston Villa, the 21-year-old will now begin a period of rehabilitation at the Academy of Light.
Diarra, who moved to Wearside from RC Strasbourg in July, is scheduled to return to action in December.
Wishing you well in your recovery, Habib!
How RLB plans to manage his absence, both this weekend and beyond, will be high on the agenda today.
We’re also expecting RLB to discuss the absence of Reinildo, who begins his three-match suspension this weekend.
Nottingham Forest update
Nottingham Forest were in action last night, drawing 2-2 with Real Betis in their opening Europa League fixture.
Douglas Luiz has emerged as a new injury concern for Saturday’s game, after being replaced at half time. Here’s what Ange Postecoglou had to say:
Douglas Luiz had a bit of hamstring soreness at half-time, so we took him off as a precaution. They were very taxing conditions for the lads. We’re going to have to do some really strong recovery with them because we’ve got a game on Saturday.
Central defender Murillo is also a doubt for Saturday’s game, having missed the last two fixtures.
Roy Keane on Sunderland's progress
From the latest episode of Stick To Football:
The good thing about the promoted teams is they’re happy to play without the ball. They’ve got physically bigger players. They’re getting results with less of the ball.
Sunderland are not obsessed with possession. They’ve got big, strong players. That manager has done a great job. Even the other day when they go down to ten, there’s a nice energy and feelgood factor about the team.
They’re recruitment has been good. Goalkeeper is good, a bit of experience with Xhaka. They’ve got energy and quality. Energy from young players around Xhaka’s experience. The manager there has done a great job.
Habib Diarra latest
We’ll see. We know now he’ll need time to recover properly, we won’t rush it. If we take care of him through the rehab process, he’ll be a big player for us.
Replacing Diarra
The other players have worked hard, so they deserve this opportunity. I’m not worried about the situation. It’s a shame because Habib is very important, but we have depth.
Replacing Reinildo
I think when we built the squad, we thought about different options and I think we have a player to cover this position [Masuaku] and the versatility in other players to create other options.
Players who didn't leave in summer
Jay Matete, Joe Anderson etc...
They are still training because we need to take care of them. They are not involved with the core of the group so they are waiting for the next transfer window.
It’s not ideal, that’s fair. But football is like that and we’ll manage the situation properly.
Nottingham Forest thoughts
What we know about them is strong squad with many threats.. wingers, strikers. A dangerous opponent, that’s obvious. We won’t have gifts from them so we have to play our best football.
Robin Roefs
For sure he is disappointed. It’s part of the process. At Crystal Palace he was absolutely fantastic. It was a difficult shot to save but the team reacted very well.
Chris Rigg
He played really well last season in the Championship, showed his qualities and his consistency. he was probably a bit exhausted at the end. He worked hard after his injury in pre season so I wasn’t surprised by his performance last week. I wasn’t worried. He works hard every day, knows how we play and has talent.
More on Rigg
It was 35 minutes, so we need experience to see how he can play at that level. But I wasn’t surprised by his level. And now, we’ll see. Every game is a new experience and scenario.
He’s well rounded.
Ballard - change in formation?
We’ll see. I still have two sleeps before the game! We have to be adaptable, it’s already the case. We defend in a 4-4-2 but when we go deeper, it’s more like 5-4-1.
It’s positive we have options.
Mukiele and Alderete - bargain buys?
Price isn’t always connected with quality. Competition between clubs can make the fees crazy. The most important thing is the football value and these two guys showed good qualities on the pitch. They have been very consistent.
New Forest style?
He’ll need time but he’s a very proactive, offensive coach. With the players he has in this squad, he can use many different options. They are very impressive in the final third - it’ll be tough.