Norwich City have emerged as new rivals for Sunderland in the hunt for a manager

Norwich City’s promotion dreams were crushed in the second leg of the play-off semi-final as they suffered a 4-0 defeat away to Leeds United. Goals by Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysenscio Summerville ensured Daniel Farke an emphatic victory against his old club as Leeds moved within one win of a return to the Premier League.

For play-off losers Norwich, the result marked the end of David Wagner’s time at Carrow Road and he was sacked less than 24 hours on from the defeat. The Canaries are hoping to mount a promotion push next season and have now turned their attention towards hiring Sunderland-linked manager Will Still.

The 31-year-old has been out of work since leaving Reims earlier this month and has been heavily linked with the vacancy at the Stadium of Light next season after a productive time in Ligue 1.

However, Sky Bet has now placed Still as the second favourite for the Norwich job with odds of 2/1 to replace Wagner in the summer. Still remains the favourite with William Hill to take on Sunderland at odds of ⅓, but it appears that they now face a fight on their hands to secure the talented young coaches’ signature.

