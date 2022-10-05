Sunderland news: Mowbray on striker situation, Huddersfield Town dealt injury blow
Latest news from around the Championship
Sunderland were held 0-0 by Blackpool last night at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats have now drawn back-to-back games by that scoreline.
Tony Mowbray’s side have slipped to 7th in the table and are a point outside the play-offs.
Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship...
Sunderland manager on striker situation
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray doesn’t think they need another striker and has said: “I think the squad’s alright. Let’s not bring another striker in just for the sake of it” (Northern Echo).
Huddersfield Town midfielder picks up injury
Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg has picked up a calf injury and was left out against Luton Town last night (Official club website).
Hull City managerial latest
Hull City are in advanced talks with ex-Olympiacos boss Pedro Martins as they look to find Shota Arveladze’s replacement (Sami Mokbel).
Middlesbrough linked with new name
Middlesbrough are being linked with a move for Chelsea first-team coach Anthony Barry (Northern Echo).
QPR to snap up free agent
QPR are poised to snap up free agent midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner following his exit from Liverpool this past summer (Football Insider).
Sheffield United suffer blow
Sheffield United have been dealt a blow on the injury front with key midfielder Sander Berge picking up a problem with his knee yesterday. He is set for a scan (Sheffield Star).
New Rotherham United boss sends message
New Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has sent an open letter to fans of Exeter City after leaving the Grecians. He said he has left the League One side with a ‘heavy heart’ (Official club website).
Burnley ace reveals stance on future
Burnley ace Josh Brownhill, who was linked with a departure from Turf Moor over the summer, has said he is ‘really happy’ at the club (Burnley Express).
Wigan Athletic praised
Hull City caretaker boss Andy Dawson has heaped praise on Wigan Athletic ahead of tonight’s clash at the MKM Stadium and has said the Latics’ manager Leam Richardson has done a ‘fantastic job’ (Yorkshire Post).