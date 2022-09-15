Sunderland news: Mowbray hails ‘amazing’ Black Cats ace, Blackpool look at trialist

Sunderland have made an impressive start to life back in the second tier after their promotion from League One.

The Black Cats are currently 6th in the table after their 3-0 win away at Reading last night.

Next up for them is a trip to Watford away this weekend.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship....

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland ace praised by boss

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has labelled Patrick Roberts an ‘amazing footballer’ after their 3-0 win away at Reading. He said: “Patrick is an amazing footballer, and I think he just needs encouraging to do what he does. Give him a licence to play and he’ll damage a lot of players in the league this year” (Sunderland Echo).

Blackpool look at trialist

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt is on trial at Championship side Blackpool as he hunts for a new club. He parted company with League One outfit Lincoln City in late June (Lancashire Live).

Wilder slams Middlesbrough’s defending

Chris Wilder admitted Middlesbrough’s defending against Cardiff City earlier this week was terrible after he saw his side lose 3-0. He said: “The defending was terrible. We were playing a team that weren’t on a great run and we wanted to get out of the traps, but we certainly didn’t do that” (Northern Echo).

Reading eyeing striker

Reading manager Paul Ince has confirmed that they are trying to bring free agent striker Andy Carroll back to the club. He has been available since leaving West Brom earlier this summer (Berkshire Live).

Bristol City youngster leaves on loan

Bristol City goalkeeper Harvey Wiles-Richards has been loaned out to National League North side Hereford on a deal until 12th October (Official club website).

Blackburn Rovers contract development

Blackburn Rovers are closing in on a contract agreement with promising defender Ash Phillips as they look to fend off interest in him from elsewhere (Lancashire Telegraph).

Absence of Hull City pair outlined

Hull City head coach Shota Arveladze has admitted Chelsea loan pair Xavier Simons and Harvey Vale are not quite up to speed yet, hence why the pair haven’t played for the Tigers yet (Hull Live).

Blackburn Rovers star wanted abroad

Spanish quartet Valencia, Villarreal, Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad are all interested in Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton Diaz and are lining up moves for him in January (Football Insider).

League One boss linked with Huddersfield Town