Sunderland news: Mowbray hails ‘amazing’ Black Cats ace, Blackpool look at trialist
The latest news from around the Championship as clubs prepare for this weekend
Sunderland have made an impressive start to life back in the second tier after their promotion from League One.
The Black Cats are currently 6th in the table after their 3-0 win away at Reading last night.
Next up for them is a trip to Watford away this weekend.
Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship....
Most Popular
-
1
'Outstanding': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings as Tony Mowbray's side thrash Reading
-
2
Where are they now? EVERY Sunderland player from the historic 99-00 and 00-01 Premier League seasons
-
3
Reading 0 Sunderland 3: Highlights after Jack Clarke goal, Patrick Roberts double and Ellis Simms injury blow
Sunderland ace praised by boss
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has labelled Patrick Roberts an ‘amazing footballer’ after their 3-0 win away at Reading. He said: “Patrick is an amazing footballer, and I think he just needs encouraging to do what he does. Give him a licence to play and he’ll damage a lot of players in the league this year” (Sunderland Echo).
Blackpool look at trialist
Midfielder Liam Bridcutt is on trial at Championship side Blackpool as he hunts for a new club. He parted company with League One outfit Lincoln City in late June (Lancashire Live).
Wilder slams Middlesbrough’s defending
Chris Wilder admitted Middlesbrough’s defending against Cardiff City earlier this week was terrible after he saw his side lose 3-0. He said: “The defending was terrible. We were playing a team that weren’t on a great run and we wanted to get out of the traps, but we certainly didn’t do that” (Northern Echo).
Reading eyeing striker
Reading manager Paul Ince has confirmed that they are trying to bring free agent striker Andy Carroll back to the club. He has been available since leaving West Brom earlier this summer (Berkshire Live).
Bristol City youngster leaves on loan
Bristol City goalkeeper Harvey Wiles-Richards has been loaned out to National League North side Hereford on a deal until 12th October (Official club website).
Blackburn Rovers contract development
Blackburn Rovers are closing in on a contract agreement with promising defender Ash Phillips as they look to fend off interest in him from elsewhere (Lancashire Telegraph).
Absence of Hull City pair outlined
Hull City head coach Shota Arveladze has admitted Chelsea loan pair Xavier Simons and Harvey Vale are not quite up to speed yet, hence why the pair haven’t played for the Tigers yet (Hull Live).
Blackburn Rovers star wanted abroad
Spanish quartet Valencia, Villarreal, Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad are all interested in Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton Diaz and are lining up moves for him in January (Football Insider).
League One boss linked with Huddersfield Town
Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher is in the frame for the vacant Huddersfield Town job after the Terriers sacked Danny Schofield after their poor start to the season (Football Insider).