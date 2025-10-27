Sunderland continued their fine start to the Premier League campaign with a win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

It says much about Lutsharel Geertruida that 90 minutes into his first Premier League start, his first full game of any consequence for quite some time, he had both the quality and then the energy to find Brian Brobbey and follow him right into the heart of the Chelsea box. Without that run, Chemsdine Talbi might have neither the time nor the space to score an iconic Sunderland goal.

We knew Geertruida had this in him, of course. A week previous it had been he who had started the breakaway goal that sealed the win over Wolves, another clever (albeit far simpler) pass and lung-busting run down the pitch to occupy opposition defenders and create space for other. Coming at the end of an exhausting hour and a half at the heart of Sunderland's defence repelling Chelsea on their own turf, however, this one felt that little bit more impressive. It underlined what his cameo appearances have for a good few weeks now hinted at: Sunderland have signed another gem.

It was not a perfect performance, and this is no attempt to paint it as such. Geertruida was one of many Sunderland players who initially struggled a little to find their place in Régis Le Bris's hybrid formation, and there were one or two tricky moments where the 25-year-old was caught in possession and found himself relying on team mates to snuff out the ensuing danger. But this was a devilishly difficult environment in which to make your first Premier League start, and by the end the Dutchman had come through it comfortably. Defensively Geertruida did the basics well, comfortable like his other defenders in dealing with the multitude of Chelsea crosses from the wide areas. Sunderland's strategy was to force the hosts out into the flanks and back themselves to deal with what followed, with Geertruida an important part of doing exactly that. He made one block, four clearances, two headed clearances and four recoveries.

The real key to Sunderland's win, though, was what they did when they won it back. This wasn't a smash-and-grab win, where Sunderland camped in their own six-yard box and hoped for the best. Chelsea dominated possession, but Sunderland found a balance between defending resolutely and having enough of a threat on the break to avoid inviting waves of pressure. That Sunderland's defenders could handle the ball and not just hack it back to Chelsea was key. That Geertruida completed 30 of his 34 passes successful shows you his composure and decision making in the intensity of a Premier League game was very good. Like those around him, he know when to play a short pass, when to step up and carry the ball forward and when simply to get rid.

Most exciting for Le Bris is the options this impressive performance opens up. The head coach now has a template to take on the big teams to play away from home but Geertruida's quality and athleticism mean he is now a genuine option not just at centre back but at full back, wing back and as an alternative midfield anchor. In the short term, he has an almost impossibly difficult decision to make for Everton's visit. I don't envy him one bit.

What struck me as much as anything else about Geertruida's performance on Saturday were his celebrations following Talbi's winner. Not content with his near 100-yard dash up the pitch, the Dutchman dug deep to race over the final few metres to celebrate with the fans in the away end. It might have been easy for a loanee whose long-term future is uncertain to let his head drop having struggled for opportunities through the last month or so, particularly having spent much of his career competing at an elite level.

Yet his performances and celebrations how a player who has not only bought fully into this relegation battled (and for now it is still that) but is actively relishing it. It has been a remarkable feat, to build such a fighting spirit in the squad despite the scale of summer turnover.

If Geertruida continues on this trajectory, triggering that option-to-buy clause will be one of the easiest decisions Sunderland make next summer.