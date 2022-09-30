Sunderland return to the action this weekend.

The Black Cats have made a strong start to the new season and are sat in the play-offs.

Tony Mowbray’s side have a home clash against Preston North End at the Stadium of Light.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Sunderland man sees contract rejected

Ex-Sunderland winger Chris Maguire has seen his contract rejected at Hartlepool United as the Pools seek clarity from the EFL (Northern Echo).

Former Birmingham City man lands first managerial role

Former Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic defender Roger Johnson has been appointed as the new manager of Brackley Town (official club website).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United linked with new name

Sutton United boss Matt Gray has emerged as a potential candidate for the vacant Rotherham United job (Pete O’Rourke).

QPR to sign free agent

QPR are ready to sign midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner, who is a free agent following his exit from Liverpool in late June (West London Sport).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading casting eyes over defender

Reading are taking a look at experienced defender Michael Hector after he parted company with Fulham at the end of last season (Berkshire Live).

Wigan Athletic receive injury boost

Jordan Cousins and Gwion Edwards are making progress on their respective roads to recoveries for Wigan Athletic and are not too far off returning now (Wigan Today).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke City defender extends loan spell away