Sunderland have made another important appointment to their executive team

Sunderland have made another significant appointment to their off-pitch operation, appointing Mike Papadimitriou as the club’s Chief Financial Officer.

Papadimitriou has taken up the role as part of his wider responsibilities within the Bia Sports Group, who manage the portfolio of sporting business owned by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori. This includes their investment in World Supercross Championship and more recently in Rugby Sevens.

Papadimitriou has been supportng Sunderland through the 2024/25 season in his capacity with the Bia Sports Group but now takes on a more formal role with the football club. Chief Business Officer David Bruce said he would bring significant expertise as the club looks to continue driving greater revenues to support the football business.

“Mike has already had a significant impact behind the scenes following our return to the Premier League,” Bruce said.

“He brings a wealth of strategic and financial expertise to our executive team, and as we continue this exciting new chapter for the Club, his experience and leadership will be instrumental in driving the continued sustainable growth of Sunderland.”

Mike Papadimitriou’s business background

Papadimitriou most recently spent almost a decade as Chief Financial Officer of the all-electric racing series, Formula E.

This followed a seven-year tenure and multiple leadership roles at Discovery Networks International, the international division of the leading global media and entertainment company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Sunderland’s growing executive team

The new appointment reflects Sunderland’s continued ambition to build their structures on and off the pitch to Premier League level. Bruce now oversees a significant executive team that also includes Chief Commercial Officer Ashley Peden and Chief Operations Officer Paul Kingsmore, formerly of Chelsea.

On the footballing side, Florent Ghisolfi was appointed director of football earlier this summer to support sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.