Régis Le Bris issues live Sunderland team news updates in pre-Chelsea press conference
Sunderland face their toughest test yet as a Premier League team when they face Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.
Head coach Régis Le Bris holds his pre-match press conference at the Academy of Light on Thursday afternoon, and you can follow all the key updates from the broadcast section below.
Régis Le Bris previews Chelsea test
At the minute, it’s fair to say part of the pitch needs development but we believe this players can compete at the level. I repeat, it’s a question of time and support. We trust them.
Midfield/wingers - places up for grabs?
It’s part of the process. Especially the wingers, this position is really hard play because you have to defend, attack, sprint, counterpress and efficient in both boxes. Really demanding.
Especially in our way of playing. It just takes time.
Robin Roefs - was it a gamble?
It’s the process. We defined early the profiles we needed. We worked hard and the identity of the club is totally open to signing young players. For balance we need experience as well but for us, it’s not a problem to play young players.
Team news latst
The only one is Omar - he is under concussions protocols. He is having daily assessments - we’ll keep monitoring him.
We will see if he can make Everton.
New name on the transfer radar?
Sunderland are considering a January raid for Rio Ave attacker Andre Luiz, according to reports.
The 23-year-old has started the season in eye-catching form over in Portugal, scoring three goals and assisting four more in his first eight league outings. The Brazilian - who predominantly operates as a left-footed right winger, but can also play on the opposite flank or in a central berth - is a graduate of Flamengo’s academy, but left his home country a couple of years ago to sign for Portuguese outfit Estrela Amadora.
From there, he signed for Rio Ave in January, and after a relatively sluggish start in which he registered two goals and an assist in his first 19 matches, has really found his groove in recent weeks.
And it is within this context that ESPN journalist Bruno Andrade, as relayed by Sport Witness, claims Sunderland are monitoring Luiz’s situation ahead of a potential bid for his services in the new year. It is unclear how much the South American would cost the Black Cats, but it is worth noting that his current deal runs until 2029, and that Rio Ave paid £1.9 million for him earlier this year.
RLB's big question
Reinildo is available again after serving his three-game suspension....
But does he come straight back into the XI?
The other Chelsea team news
Malo Gusto is suspended, having been shown a red card in the win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Maresca also confirmed earlier this week that striker Liam Palmer is close to a return from a hamstring injury, though this weekend's game appears likely to come too soon.
Liam is very close.
He’s not working with us yet – he’s still out – but hopefully in the next days he can begin taking part in the sessions with us.
Marc Guiu pressed his claims for a start against Sunderland in Delap's absence by starting and scoring against Ajax on Wednesday night.
A number of key Chelsea players remained sidelined with longer-term injuries. Levi Colwill is recovering from an ACL injury and fellow centre back Benoit Badiashile is expected to be absent until December with a muscle issue. Cole Palmer will also miss this game, having been ruled out for around six weeks with a groin injury. Having impressed off the bench at Nottingham Forest, Guiu is pushing for more minutes ahead of this weekend's game. Dario Essugo, signed from Sporting this summer, is another longer-term absentee who has not yet been able to make his senior debut for the club.
Chelsea duo return
There was an added boost for Chelsea last night, with Enzo Fernandez and Wesley Fofana both returning after injuries.
Maresca's Chelsea boost
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca made ten changes to his starting XI last night and the decision paid off in style, his team beating Ajax 5-1 in the Champions League.
They come into Saturday’s game in very good order:
We changed tonight from the Forest game ten players. It's not easy from the Premier League to the Champions League to change so many players, but we need to do that, otherwise they are going to struggle because of many games. We need to protect some of the players. Tonight I think was also good because we could rotate players, especially with the red card [for Ajax].
Positive signs
Good to see Noah Sadiki in full training as he manages that ankle knock. He’ll a massive role to play at Stamford Bridge
