Sunderland news: Black Cats striker stance outlined, QPR attacker leaves on loan
Latest news from around the Championship following the weekend’s action
Sunderland return to the action this weekend with a home clash against Wigan Athletic. The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at Swansea City last time out.
The North East outfit are currently 11th in the table following the first 13 games. Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship...
Sunderland open to free agent addition
Sky Sports new presenter Tom White has suggested Sunderland are looking into a possible deal for a free agent striker. The Black Cats’ main attacker Ross Stewart is currently out injured (Roker Report).
Middlesbrough managerial update
Middlesbrough will reportedly narrow down their search for a new boss this week. The club set to meet with representatives of Michael Carrick with the former Manchester United midfielder emerging as a candidate (Northern Echo).
Norwich City identify potential transfer target
Norwich City are targeting a move for Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell. The youngster has impressed on loan at Millwall so far this season on loan (Alan Nixon on Patreon).
Released Reading man finds new club
Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who parted company with Reading at the end of last season, has signed for German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. He has penned a one-year deal with the German club (Official website).
QPR youngster heads out on loan
QPR winger Dillon De Silva has joined National League side Torquay United on loan. The Gulls are currently bottom of the league (Official website).
Millwall defender completes temporary exit
QPR defender Chinwike Okoli has also signed for Torquay on a temporary basis. He has risen up through the academy ranks at the Den and will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt (Official website).
Dawson reacts to Hull City loss
Hull City interim boss Andy Dawson has said they need to be a ‘lot better’. The Tigers lost 2-0 away at Huddersfield Town yesterday and he said: “Did they dominate us? Absolutely not, no, but we gave two poor goals away and inevitably didn’t take our chances. We had two fantastic chances to get back in it, but yes, we need to be a lot better than we were today if we are going to progress forward.” (Hull Live).
Former Blackpool defender joins new club
Former Blackpool defender Callum MacDonald has joined Stockport County on a free transfer. The left-back, who played 19 times for the Seasiders, left Tranmere Rovers over the summer (Official website).