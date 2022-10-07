Sunderland news: Black Cats free agent stance, Burnley injury boost emerges

Sunderland have drawn their last two games 0-0 and will be looking to pick up a win over Swansea City this weekend.

Tony Mowbray’s side are currently 8th in the league table.

They are only a point outside the top six and can leapfrog the Swans if they beat them.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship...

Hull City managerial latest

Hull City have reached a verbal agreement with Pedro Martins over becoming their new manager and he is expected to take charge (Sky Sports).

West Brom transfer update

West Brom do not hold an option to recall defender Cedric Kipre from his loan spell at fellow Championship side Cardiff City in the January transfer window (BBC).

Middlesbrough managerial update

Middlesbrough plan to name their replacement for Chris Wilder next week. Ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards is on their shortlist but they have also spoken to other candidates (Ian Dennis).

Birmingham City man attracting interest from elsewhere

Birmingham City youngster Jobe Bellingham is on Borussia Dortmund’s radar and the German side are looking to sign the teenager (Football League World).

Sunderland free agent stance

Sunderland are still not looking to sign any free agents despite injury woes at the top end of the pitch (Northern Echo).

Sheffield United linked with new name

Sheffield United are interested in signing Kilmarnock forward Bobby Wales. The 17-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game (Football Insider).

Preston North End man was wanted in the Premier League

Preston North End loan goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was wanted in the Premier League before deciding to join from Newcastle United (Lancashire Live).

Released Watford goalkeeper joins new club

Plymouth Argyle have signed goalkeeper Adam Parkes following his release by Watford at the end of last season (Official club website).

Wigan Athletic youngster on life out on loan

Wigan Athletic youngster Scott Smith has said he is ‘absolutely loving’ life out on loan at National League side Torquay United as he builds up his experience (Official club website).

Rotherham United prospect heads out on loan

Rotherham United forward Ciaran McGuckin has joined Vanarama National League North outfit Scarborough Athletic on an initial month’s loan (Official club website).

