Antoine Semenyo has extended his stay at Bournemouth after interest from Liverpool, Newcastle United, Spurs and Manchester United

Former Sunderland loanee Antoine Semenyo has signed a new five-year contract at Bournemouth, committing his long-term future to the club despite serious Premier League interest.

The 25-year-old, who spent a brief loan spell at the Stadium of Light during the 2019-20 season, was reportedly tracked by Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool following an impressive campaign on the south coast.

Semenyo scored 13 goals and registered seven assists across all competitions as Bournemouth achieved a club-record Premier League points total and equalled their highest-ever finish of ninth place. Despite attracting strong interest, with Spurs said to have stepped up their pursuit earlier this month and Liverpool also listing him among their attacking targets, Semenyo has chosen to remain at the Vitality Stadium, where he is now under contract until 2030.

"I've grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I'm really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season," Semenyo said. "It's a great place to be and I'm excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner."

Bournemouth are believed to have placed a £70million valuation on the Ghana international, who originally joined from Bristol City in January 2023. He has since made 89 appearances and scored 22 goals for the Cherries. Semenyo’s rapid progress has not gone unnoticed at the top end of the Premier League, with Newcastle United also previously credited with interest in the versatile forward. However, Bournemouth made it clear he was not for sale.

Tiago Pinto, Bournemouth’s president of football operations, said: "Antoine has been crucial to the club's progress and is a key member of the project here at Vitality Stadium. His commitment to the club matches our ambition and I'm excited to see what can be achieved as we prepare for the new campaign."

Semenyo made two appearances during a short loan spell at Sunderland in early 2020 while still a teenager at Bristol City. Though he had limited impact on Wearside, his career trajectory since then has underlined his growing reputation at Premier League level.

Who is Antoine Semenyo?

Born in London, Semenyo began his senior career at Bristol City and first arrived on Wearside in January 2020 as a raw 19-year-old prospect. Then managed by Phil Parkinson, Sunderland brought Semenyo in on loan to bolster their attacking options in League One.

His time at the Stadium of Light was short-lived. He made just seven appearances – mostly from the bench – and failed to score, with his only start coming in a 2-0 defeat away at Bristol Rovers. The season was later curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Semenyo returned to Bristol City with limited fanfare.