Newcastle United reportedly hold talks with ex-Everton striker also linked with Sunderland this summer

Sunderland continue to monitor Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s situation as Newcastle United step up interest in the free-agent striker, according to fresh reports.

Talksport claim Newcastle have held renewed talks with the 28-year-old’s representatives, with Eddie Howe keen to add Premier League experience to his squad after Callum Wilson’s departure. Calvert-Lewin, who scored 71 goals in 274 appearances for Everton, left Goodison Park this summer following the expiration of his contract. He is also attracting attention from Manchester United, with the forward still hopeful of staying in the top flight.

Sunderland are among several clubs credited with interest, according to SportsBoom, with Leeds United, Burnley and Celtic also named. Newly promoted to the Premier League, Sunderland are expected to make further additions following their return to the top flight, with a move for an experienced striker among their priorities.

Calvert-Lewin’s recent injury record is understood to be a factor in discussions across all interested parties, but his pedigree remains clear. His best season came in 2020-21 when he netted 16 goals in 33 Premier League appearances and earned a call-up to England’s Euro 2020 squad. Despite a limited run of starts last season, he made 26 appearances across all competitions and showed glimpses of his previous form.

In a farewell message posted on Instagram, the striker confirmed his decision to move on after nearly a decade with Everton. “After nine remarkable years, I've made the incredibly difficult decision, together with my family, to begin a new chapter in my career. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It's the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man.”

Calvert-Lewin also thanked the coaches and staff who helped guide him through his career and said the decision “was not taken lightly.” While interest from clubs overseas is expected, sources suggest the 11-cap England international would prefer to remain in the Premier League. Sunderland, under Régis Le Bris and Florent Ghisolfi, have already pushed ahead with a number of ambitious summer targets, signng both Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki.

Sam Johnstone linked following coaching appointment

Alan Nixon reported on Sunday morning that Sunderland could move for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, once rated at around £10million, to provide top-flight competition for Patterson. The 31-year-old is admired by new Sunderland goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler, who previously worked with Johnstone at both Aston Villa and Wolves.

The experienced stopper has two years left on his contract at Molineux, but a loan deal could be explored. Sunderland had looked at options in Europe, but are said to be considering domestic alternatives following Bulka’s decision to head to the Middle East.