Eliezer Mayenda has opened up on the Sunderland chant about Sam Fender, his Wembley T-shirt and family pride

Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda has spoken about the chant that has followed him from the Stadium of Light to the streets of Wearside – and revealed just how much it means to him and his family.

The 20-year-old forward, who scored in the Championship play-off final last season and on his Premier League debut this term, says the chant has quickly become part of his everyday life.

“I love this chant, and especially my Dad absolutely loved it! There are fans that always sing this chant to me at the training ground, the stadium – even when I go to buy something in the shops,” Mayenda explained. “I still have that T-shirt I wore at the playoff final – and now my family have the T-shirts at home as well.”

The chant, which pokes fun at Newcastle United-supporting musician Sam Fender, has quickly grown into one of Sunderland’s most popular terrace anthems. The lyrics are as follows:

My name’s Eliezer Mayenda,

I hate Sam Fender,

And I play up front for Sunderland (Sunlun!),

When I walk down the street,

All the people I meet say,

Hey, big man, what’s your name?…

Mayenda’s journey to this point has been a remarkable one. Born in Zaragoza, Spain, he developed in France with Sochaux and became the youngest player in the club’s history to feature in an official senior match at just 16 years and seven months. He went on to sign a professional contract before moving to Sunderland in the summer of 2023 for just over £1million.

After a brief loan spell in Scotland with Hibernian, where he hardly played, Mayenda announced himself in English football with a brace against Sheffield Wednesday in August 2024. His biggest moment came in May 2025, scoring the equaliser in the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United at Wembley. Sunderland went on to secure promotion to the Premier League with a 2-1 victory.

The striker chipped in with 15 goal contributions – including a stunning solo goal vs Bristol City – under head coach Régis Le Bris in the Championship last season, as Sunderland finished fourth in the League before defeating Coventry City over two legs and the Blades at Wembley in the play-offs last May.

He has since carried that momentum into the top flight, finding the net on the opening weekend in a 3-0 win over West Ham United. Internationally, Mayenda has already represented Spain at youth level but remains eligible for DR Congo, France and Togo through his heritage.

